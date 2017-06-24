CHENNAI: Explaining the steps taken to lay underground electric cables in Chennai, Minister for Electricity P Thangamani on Friday informed that various government departments were sensitised to the damage inflicted on electric cables while carrying out trenching works.

Power cables were being thrown out of the ground during trenching works carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited, BSNL and other departments. Once the cable was damaged, power supply would be immediately disconnected, he said while allaying fears expressed by DMK member PK Sekar Babu who moved a special calling attention motion during zero hour in the Assembly.

Thangamani said, “We have asked the other government departments to give us prior intimation on trenching works so that we can keep monitoring.”