CHENNAI: A major fallout of the poor scores of Tamil Nadu students in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET could be that they might not be able to compete with students from other states under the All India Quota. The nation-wide quota was formed by taking 15 per cent seats from colleges in all states. Those seats would go to students from across the country on the basis of merit.

Tamil Nadu, which has among the highest number of State-run medical colleges, stands to lose as the NEET score would determine the allocation of seats in the All India Quota.

Senior government officials on Friday were brain storming on the steps the State government could take to safeguard the interests of students. One of the main ideas was the creation of a quota for students of the State board. The Central government is yet to give its nod for the bills passed by the State government to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

“If Presidential assent is not given, then we will allocate proportionate seats for State board students in the admissions,” said a senior official in the State government. While apprehensions were raised whether creation of such a quota will stand legal scrutiny, the official said the State government was ready to take on any legal battle over the issue.

Officials further said that the notification for MBBS/BDS admissions will be announced on June 26 or 27 and subsequently application forms would be issued. According to the Medical Council of India (MCI), counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions should be completed by July and classes should begin in the first week of August. “But this year because of all the issues, time may be extended till August-end for admissions,” said an MCI member.

Speaking to Express, Director of Medical Education A Edwin Joe said the government is in the process of finalising the prospectus. “We are seeking legal advice on the prospectus. Once done, the dates for issuing application forms for MBBS/BDS courses will be announced. The counselling dates will be announced simultaneously,” he said. “We are also hoping for the Presidential assent for two NEET bills,” Joe added.

Counselling for the All India Quota will be conducted on July 13.