CHENNAI: Estranged couple – Soundarya, second daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, and industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar – are likely to get divorce on mutual consent, on July 4.

An indication to this effect was given by the Principal Family Court judge Maria Clete, on Friday.

Originally, the duo had moved the family court situated in the High Court campus seeking divorce in the last week of December, 2016.

They got married in 2010 and they have a baby boy. Claiming difference of opinion as the main reason for their separation, the duo filed separate petitions claiming divorce on mutual consent.

The judge adjourned the matter by six months, the mandatory period for decree on mutual consent. When the matter came up on Friday, they reached the court separately and appeared before the judge, who reserved her orders and posted the matter on July 4.