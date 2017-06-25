CHENNAI: Two elderly people died in separate incidents of collapse of a balcony and a wall in the city.

In one incident at Lotus Colony in Nandanam, a balcony on the second floor of a more than five-dacades old Housing Board apartment fell on those in the balcony on the first floor on Saturday.

According to police, the inmates were watching the sump below being cleansed from the balcony when the incident occurred.

The deceased was identifed as Krishnammal (53). Her husband, Marimuthu, and their sons Sathish and Harikrishnan (26) were injured.

The incident was reported around 1 pm, said local police sources adding that the woman died on the spot. Marimuthu was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital and later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Marimuthu is a retired government employee, police said. Harikrishnan, is an engineering graduate working in a private firm.

The building had been constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in 1964. Many parts of the ceiling in the building had peeled off. The building had not been maintained well, it was alleged. Saidapet Police have registered a case.

In the other incident at Kasimedu on Friday, a 60-year-old fisherman, identified as Doss of Kasipuram, died after the compound wall of a school collapsed and fell on him when he was walking on the road. Police have registered a case.