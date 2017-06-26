CHENNAI: A few days before Eid-ul-Fitr, a Ramadan walk was held on Triplicane High Road, and being a foreigner, I was naturally curious. For the unfamiliar, last year’s Ramadan Walk was a food tour of the Triplicane area with Chef Saravanan of The Park, Chennai. Besides breaking their fast at the Big mosque, participants also tried local Dum ka rot halwa and Shawarma.

Despite being a vegetarian, I anticipated being surrounded by local Muslims and tasting the celebratory food of iftar. I imagined food stalls selling simple foods, and the crowded streets. What I encountered was less a food tour and more a historical tour.

The event was set to begin at 5:30 pm, but I arrived 30 minutes early. We began at the Mohammedan Public Library in Triplicane. As the event’s start time grew closer, I noticed the crowd of attendees was rather small. Maybe 30 people; not quite the bustling crowd I expected.

The crowd gathered, and our host appeared in their midst: local historian and Tamil documentary filmmaker, Kombai Anwar. Standing outside the library, Anwar informed us of the building’s history. According to him, the library holds many rare books gifted by the King of Egypt, and has contributions from the Governor General of India.

Anwar explained how Islam moved into the Madras region, and how there is no one kind of Muslim. Unfortunately, he was not a very loud speaker, and the honking motorcycles and vehicles on the street adjacent us drowned out much of his educational lecture.

We stopped next outside the White House Residency hotel, across the street from the Azeempet archway once leading to the palace of Sultanu’n-nisa Begam. Anwar says no one knows its history these days. Now, an ATM sign slightly obscures the arch.

On the way to the first mosque our group visited, we walked past multiple vendors selling a white rope-like food sitting on sheets of plastic and paper. When asked, one vendor said it was a sweet food meant to be dipped in milk. Other vendors sold vials of perfume, and at one shop, two men sat alongside a sheet of fabric and glued pieces of gold flakes onto its design.

Inside the Big Street Mosque on La Muhammed Cross Street, Anwar spoke about how Islam was a religion of flexibility. Whether or not a Muslim prays five times a day, they always perform the Friday congregational prayer at their local mosque. He spoke on how the Quran does not differentiate men and women — they are equals but pointed out that at this particular mosque, women are not allowed.

Our final stop was the Wallajah Big Mosque, where the local Muslims went to break their fast. Anwar said for those of us wishing to participate, we would wash our feet and then be seated. While the men went up the steps into the main covered area, the women sat on the sidewalk beside the mosque, where they were served food beside multiple decorated burial plots.

Looking upon the scene — men crowding around the mosque entrance and women sitting on the ground, separate and very unequal to the men seated literally above them — I decided against participating in the fast. I walked the street again searching for food stands outside the mosque.

Instead, I found the Firdhouse Restaurant selling an ‘Ifthar pack’ with food for Ramadan. Two blocks later, I found another Firdhouse Restaurant selling the same thing. I purchased the box to try some of the food at home. It is nice to know that at least one company is capitalising from the local celebrations.