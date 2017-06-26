CHENNAI: There are few today who are unfamiliar with autism. But how acquainted are we really with this psychological condition? Vidya Sagar, an NGO working with children diagnosed with autism, and TriMed, India’s first chain of integrative medical treatment center, came together to discuss autism through the lens of Gardner’s multiple intelligences.

Shirin Mammen at the event

Romani Agarwal

The event was held in the city on Sunday and had professionals from the field of medicine and psychology like Usha Ramakrishnan, ex-chairperson Vidya Sagar, Shirin Mammen, special educator, Rajul Padmanabhan, director, Vidya Sagar, Dr Rema Raghu, clinical director, TriMed and Dr Ennapadam S Krishnamoorthy, founder, Neurokrish, deliberate on the importance of identifying children with specific capabilities and strengths so as to help enhance their life skills in addition to

academic capabilities.

Usha, who highlighted the natural connection between multiple intelligences and autism, said that each person was born unique. “Even identical twins have differences…no two people with autism are the same either,” she explained, recalling renowned American psychologist Howard Gardner’s famous quote: “It is not how smart you are but how you are smart.” She also explained the multiple intelligences theory formulated by Gardner and added that there are mainly eight types of intelligence — linguistic, musical, logical, spatial, bodily kinesthetic, naturalistic, interpersonal and intrapersonal intelligence.

Shirin, who presented a paper on the topic of discussion, said that she was merely implementing Usha’s theories. “The main motive is to enable people with autism and bypass their difficulties using a practical approach,” she said.

The event also saw panelists speak about the Buddhi programme, which is a way of using integrative medicine to create clinical outcomes. The programme deals with psychiatric disorders and aims to create a positive impact across the spectrum.

Rajul said that they were always searching for answers regarding the best possible way to deal with autism. “There are few questions that we may not be able to address, but we work as a team. We conduct various experiments and learn from them and figure out the positives and negatives of the same,” he added.