CHENNAI: Four persons were injured in a collision between two two-wheelers, one of which caught fire on Marina Beach Road, near Vivekananda House, in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said M Adikesavan (21) had visited the beach and was returning home around 2.30 am on a motorcycle towards Lighthouse, when suddenly a car began overtaking him and went on the other side of the road. Another motorcycle that was approaching in the opposite direction with a view to avoid hitting the car swerved and hit Adikesavan’s motorcycle.

| Express Photo Service

that caught fire after

a collision on Marina

Beach road in the

wee hours of Sunday

| Express Photo Service

“The impact of the collision was very strong,” said the investigating officer. “The moment the two bikes rammed into each other, petrol began leaking from one motorcycle and the vehicle caught fire. Adikesavan fell right near the fire and his face was burnt.” Police said the car sped away. There were three persons on the other motorcycle with Mohammed Ibrahim riding.

“They were fasting for Ramzan and wanted to visit the beach before dropping one of their friends back home,” said police. “Neither they nor the other bike was speeding as both bikes were very old. The collision caused the fuel tank to leak and that caused the fire.”

The officer said the four were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Adikesavan suffered severe burn injuries all over his face and neck, but is stable. Ibrahim fractured his leg while his friends had minor head injuries.