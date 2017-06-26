CHENNAI: Anirudh S looks at the clock at intervals before his eyes return to the television screen. In exactly half an hour, he nervously checks his phone for Facebook notifications.

“I have a target. Half an hour after I change the profile picture, I must ideally get 50-60 likes considering that I have 367 friends on Facebook,” says the 19-year-old Class XII student, adding that he has realised that pictures with his dogs are the best bet for getting as many likes as possible.

While this may sound like normal behaviour among teens and adolescents, experts say the fear of not getting enough likes on social media networks is real and has far-reaching effects if left undetected.

“Adolescence is usually peer-driven and depends heavily on outside modellings. At this age, they become less attached to their parents and constantly seek peer approval,” says C Anbu Durai, a city-based psychiatrist.

With social media opening up an easy window into other people’s lives, what experts call ‘social media anxiety’ or the fear of missing out (FOMO) could begin to affect everyday activities among young people, with teenagers and adolescents quantifying their self-worth with the number of likes they get on Facebook and comparing their own popularity with that of their peers.

“I feel that my friends are sidelining me when I see that some others get more likes and birthday wishes from classmates. I keep telling myself that I shouldn’t check the likes on his post but I end up doing it,” says 15-year-old Sruthi Ragavendran.

According to a study by Lee-Won RJ, Herzog L and Gwan Park S in 2015, social anxiety and the need for social assurance are also associated with the problematic use of Facebook to the point where it can become an addiction.

“Ideally, these challenges are something that people must learn to overcome and find a balance. But that can only happen when parents fill their self-esteem bucket, helping children realise that validation need not come from outside,” says Durai, adding that it can open a Pandora’s box if left undetected.

On the other hand, Arathy J, a Chennai-based clinical psychologist, says parents may unintentionally contribute to their children’s anxiety in the little things that they say or do that may go a long way in the child’s determination of his/her self-worth.

“In my experience, we had been treating a 30-year-old man who was suffering from a severe case of social anxiety, that stemmed from his childhood, when his parents constantly compared him to his older brother who was better in academics,” she said.

According to Durai, the school system can play a more vital role, especially in schools where students from middle-class or lower middle-class backgrounds study.

In this day and age where every teen is on social media, awareness might be low among parents in these cases, thus, schools might need to step in with counselling.