CHENNAI: Seven years and a change in design later, the much delayed flyover at the Porur Junction was on Sunday opened. The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion at the junction. There are several residential areas such as Porur and Mugalivakkam nearby. The Mount-Poonamallee road also houses many IT firms and commercial establishments.

“Traffic snarl there is the worst fear for every motorist. The foremost beneficiary will be ambulances (there are several hospitals nearby),” Ramesh S, a local resident, said. However, some motorists fear the new flyover will only add to chaos. “All nearby signals must be synchronised to ensure that vehicles passing through the flyover are not forced to wait at the next signal,” said Manish D, an IT professional.

2014 redesign

Work on the flyover began in 2010 and was stalled due to various reasons. Apart from land acquisition issues, there was difficulty in shifting an Metrowater line. Hence, the Highways dept was forced to change flyover’s design in 2014.