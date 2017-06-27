CHENNAI: Two persons were killed after an ambulance carrying a patient from Kanyakumari to Chennai for treatment, rammed a stationary container truck near Maduravoyal around 6.30 am on Monday. Patient Mary Hershey (80) and ambulance driver Jimmy Carlton (41) were killed in the accident. Two others, Mary’s daughter Elizabeth Jaya and ambulance staff Anand, sustained injuries, police said.

Mary was reportedly being treated for a leg injury. The decision to shift her to Chennai for better treatment was taken by Elizabeth, police said.

While Carlton died due to the direct impact, Mary passed away after sustaining shock, police said. Anand, who suffered severe injuries, had been shifted to a hospital. Elizabeth suffered light injuries.

Y​udhistir Singh (36), driver of the stationary truck, was arrested.