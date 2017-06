The six additional new judges for Madras High Court being administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee in Chennai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ashwin Prasath)

CHENNAI: Six new Madras High Court judges were today sworn in, taking the total strength of the court to 55 against the sanctioned 75.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee administered the oath of office to Bhavani Subbaroyan, A D Jagdish Chandira, G R Swaminathan, Abdul Quddhose, M Dhandapani, and Daivasigamani Audikesavalu, all from the Bar.

Earlier, Registrar General Sakthivel read out the Warrant of Appointment of the judges.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Muthukumaraswamy, Madras High Court Advocates Association President G. Mohanakrishnan and Madras Bar Association President Vijay Narain, Women Lawyers Association chief V. Nalini and Law Association President Krishnakumar were among those present.