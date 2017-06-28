CHENNAI: A kash Madhu is a popular DJ in the city and has played at places like The Park, Radisson and Feathers. He specialises in the genre ‘Psychedelic Trance’ music. A business administration graduate from Loyola, Akash also takes care of his father’s business. He has practised under renowned Dj’s like DJ Nez and has played along with legends like 1200 mics, fungus gunk, Mr Pink Jovis.

If you had to describe god to a child?

God was an alien who did miracles to people, and they started worshiping it.

What if god was a man? What if god was a woman?

I don’t think there would be a gender bias.

What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared in front of you?

I would ask god to just fulfill all my dreams.

If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give god what would it be?

I would ask god to make the world peaceful.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

I think it would be music.

What do you think will offend god?

I doubt if anything would, and moreover how would it matter?

If you had to prepare a joke about god and also present it in front of him, what would it be?

I don’ think I would waste my time doing that.

If god appeared to you, what would you say?

I would ask him why he is fooling people.

If there was one thing you’d want god to change, what would it be? Why?

To change the character of humans to kill fellow beings.

A superpower you would wish for? What would you do with it?

Hypnotise and I’ll do what the situation asks for.

If you meet Yama (lord of death), what will you tell him?

Never take the life of my mom.

Hollywood vs Bollywood: which industry would you want to be in ‘as punishment’? Why?

It will be Bollywood because I can’t speak in Hindi.

Which actress/actor would you want god to look like? Why?

Sunny Leon, because she can also look like a god if she is properly dressed.

A one liner that you would throw at God?

You are not real.