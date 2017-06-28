CHENNAI: From making bhel mix to almost all cuisines, Manisha Kumbhat has done it all. Manisha started The Food Saga 20 years back and used to cook and sell only bhel mix, thepla and rotis from home for about three years. She took a break in between to raise her kids, but her passion for food did not keep her away from it for long.

Manisha and her daughter

Photo:Romani Agarwal

Around eight years ago, she got back to her venture again and now makes almost every cuisine (vegetarian and egg-less) except Japanese and Korean. She makes the dishes at home and takes orders from people

“I have always been passionate about cooking and my love for food knows no boundaries. When I cook, I always have a smile on my face, because that is what I love doing,” she says. Manisha does not have employees and cooks all the dishes herself. “Sometimes managing and balancing all of this can become a bit of a challenge. But, now I have learned the art of balancing,” she adds.

She cooks international cuisines like Mexican, Lebanese, Italian, Continental, Gujarati, Rajasthani and the list goes on. Manisha usually takes orders two-three days in advance, and if it is for a bigger party then a week in advance. “From starters to dips, to salads, sauces and full meals, I get all kinds of orders. People who go abroad, give bulk orders of theplas, as they want to relish some of their traditional food items when they’re travelling,” she smiles.

She is usually busy during weekends, as most of the orders come then. “Other days, my work depends on the number of orders I get. I work at least five hours a day. I also have a habit of keeping everything ready before hand so that my customers can eat it fresh and hot. I am very particular about that,”

she shares.

So what are her best dishes? “Pitas, hummus, falafels, salads and dhoklas are my most famous and fast selling dishes. I make a variety of dhoklas, like the three-coloured (green, yellow and white), different flavoured dhoklas like broccoli, basil, pizza dhoklas, sandwich dhoklas, etc, which are also a favourite.”

Talking about her future plans, Manisha says that her daughter has been pushing her to take this forward to the next level, but she doesn’t want to do that.

“My daughter wants me to start a food truck, but I don’t want to because right now I can work at my own pace. I can take off when I want to, I don’t have to work when I don’t want to…there are so many such perks at the moment,” she points out. She does not provide home delivery, but she will start soon. “I am looking to do that so that I can deliver to people from other areas as well,” she says.

For details visit their Facebook page, tfschennai