CHENNAI: A missing sheet from the application set hampered sale of MBBS and BDS application forms that began at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday, delaying the process till afternoon.

Without an option to apply online, and with self-financing medical college applications too being sold at government medical colleges from this year, there were hundreds who thronged the sale counter from the morning. The management was clearly underprepared to handle the crowd.

Officials at the venue said the main problem was that one of the sheets that was part of the application set was missing.

“Sale of forms was held up until the missing set was brought from the printing press, which delayed the process till 2 pm,” an official added.

“We were expecting only around 500 candidates or so, but there were nearly 2,000 who turned up today leading to commotion. We called in police to manage the crowd, and also opened three more counters to ease the rush,” said hospital dean Dr P Vasanthamani.

Over 8,000 applications for MBBS and BDS courses admissions were sold on the first day of the sale. It may be noted that last year, 6,123 applications were sold on the first day.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education set up a facilitation centre at its campus on Tuesday. The candidates can go to the centre to clarify any doubts on admission, procedure, applications etc.

The DME has appointed a deputy director and five staff at the centre, which will function from 10 am to 5.45 pm. Candidates can either come in person or call 044- 28361674 for queries.