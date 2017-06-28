CHENNAI: In ancient Greece, it was said that creation is taken away by the Creator when it reaches a point of complete degradation and disorder. It is then cleansed and released, to move on its own natural course till the full cycle is completed. At the end of this cycle, when there is total decay and disorder, the Creator once again takes the creation, cleanses it and lets it go. This repetitive process of taking, cleansing and letting go was called the eternal rhythm of the universe. A rhythm expressed continuously through repeating cycles of time.

Today, the 21st century modern man who lives in his own virtual world doesn’t care much to know about his advent in this cosmic cycle, however as a small part of such a big creation, we ought to know how and in what manner have we arrived here. The cycle of human life starts from the Alpha Point, then goes full circle and returns back to the point of Beginning.

The End and the Beginning meet in Alpha, and through this eternal point of meeting there is purification and renewal, thus the alpha is the point of departure and the point of return. Alpha, who can be called Creator, Almighty or Supreme, is complete and self-sufficient. So no matter how much of HIS energy is given for the renewal of the earth, it never diminishes in any way as HIS power is unlimited and, in this sense, infinite.

Each soul, including the Supreme Soul, is unique. The play of life on Earth is made possible only because each actor is unique, hence each one of us has our own part, as does Almighty. The more we move closer towards HIM, the more we can absorb that pure goodness into ourselves and then share it with others. That pure energy in us then becomes the basis of personal transformation and of awakening the eternal uniqueness of the self. So let us unite with that ONE force to absorb original goodness within us and spread it into the world to make it good, healthy and powerful.