CHENNAI: The city has a population of 8.24 million, as per the 2011 census, which requires about 820 million cubic metres of water a day. With no perennial water source, maintaining the city’s demand-supply ratio has always been an arduous task. Despite being blessed with three rivers, Chennai has historically relied on the annual monsoon rains to replenish its water reservoirs since the rivers are polluted.

Rising population, unchecked urbanisation and a complete disregard for rainwater harvesting despite the 2001 ruling that mandates all new buildings to install RWH systems — all these have depleted the city’s water reservoirs and ground water sources. The North East monsoon, the main source of water for the state, was deficient by 62% last year, and with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees, we are staring at the worst drought in the past 140 years.

All four major reservoirs in the city present images of cracked up, parched and excruciatingly brown lands, almost completely dry. The remaining minimal water is also being misused and polluted. Perhaps it’s not too late to consider that rain water harvesting system!

Dried up canals

Water from the Poondi reservoir has not made it to this canal in Thaneer Kulam at Thiruvallur district, as the reservoir has dried up completely.

As per the Bureau of Indian Standards, IS:1172-1993, on an average, one human requires 150-200 litres of water a day.

A break-up:

Bathing: 55 litres

Toilet flushing: 30 litres

Washing of clothes: 20 litres

Washing the house: 10 litres

Washing utensils: 10 litres

Cooking: 5 litres

Drinking: 3-5 litres

1. KORATTUR LAKE

Spread over 990 acres in Korattur, just adjacent to the Chennai-Arakkonam railway line, Korattur Lake is one of the largest water body in the western part of the city. Over the years, the lake has been contaminated with sewage and industrial effluents from surrounding areas such as Pattaravakkam, Athipet and Ambattur and is polluted, with the rest of the area parched and bone dry.

2. TIRISULAM QUARRY

With our major sources not living up to requirements, the city is desperately searching for other never-before-used sources of water, trying to squeeze out every available drop. The Tirisulam quarry, a 200-foot stone quarry near St Thomas Mount, retains some amount of rain water, which is often used by lorry drivers to clean their vehicles. IF used properly, these abandoned quarries could prove excellent for storing rainwater in the current situation. Recently, over 22 quarries were identified for the purpose of pumping out water to the city.

3. PUZHAL LAKE

Located in Red Hills, Thiruvallur district, this is one of the rain-fed reservoirs from where water is drawn for supply to Chennai City, the other one being the Chembarambakkam and Porur lakes. The full capacity of the lake is 93 million cubic metres, though presently it is entirely dry. What’s more, the painfully cracked ground of the lake is dumped daily with garbage and burned, adding to environmental pollution.

4. RETTERI LAKE

Covering over 5.42 million sq metres, the Retteri Lake receives the extra flow of water from Puzhal and Korattur lakes. It was renovated in 2015 at a cost of `85 crore to convert large waterbodies into water collection points that would help recharge the water table. Needless to say, a year later, the paths were broken and water hyacinths back in full force. The lake has less than 20% of its capacity and the existing minimal water is further polluted by people openly defecating in the water andalso engaging in fishing that reduces the already dying-out fauna.

5. ADYAR RIVER

The Anakaputhur stretch of the river is a grazing haven, with goats and cattle flocking to whatever is left of the polluted waters. Nothing has been done about checking the pollution, despite the residents of Anakaputhur, Pammal and Pozhichalur repeatedly knocking on the doors of authorities.

Wonder wells!

A few kids on the Marina Beach stretch dig deep into the sands and find some water which they filter and fill their kodams. Called ‘wonder wells’, these 3-5 ft deep prompt wells are a boon to the people living in the slums near the beaches.