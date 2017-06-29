CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce traffic congestion in the city, grade separators on major stretches were announced by Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Wednesday.

Construction of grade separators on Mount-Ponnamallee road from Miot Hospitals to Mugalivakkam at a cost of Rs 214 crores has been planned. Flyovers in Kundrathur, Madipakkam, Madambakkam and Korattur junctions and a road overbridge from Vadapalani to Ashok Nagar would also be constructed at a total cost of Rs 380 crore.

An eastern bypass is to be formed in Tambaram at a cost of Rs 30 crore and construction of a high-level bridge on the East Coast Road (ECR) would also be taken up at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

Meanwhile, the four-lane road from Oragadam to Wallajahbad is to be converted into a six-lane road at a cost of Rs 185 crore.