CHENNAI: The two-year-old startup from Kerala with a funding of Rs 57.6 crore, is the first company to be funded by Accel Partners, which has investments in Flipkart, Freshdesk, Myntra and Bookmyshow. The story of Technopark based Good Methods Global (GMG) started in 2015 when Thiruvananthapuram-native Abhilash Krishna smelt a huge opportunity in the health sector in the US. He along with Kevin Cook started GMG.

GMG, a health-tech startup, based in Orlando, USA, with its global team spread across Orlando, Houston (Texas) and Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala). The company has engineered a world-class cloud based practice management platform for the health and wellness industry in the US. The first area of focus is dentistry and the product counts large dental groups and multi-location practice chains among its clientele. It goes far beyond superior practice management software by automation of business functions, patient engagement, business intelligence tools, enterprise reporting and data analytics.

Later Arjun Satheesh, Jayasooryan KV, Varun Nelson and Nameel Akram joined the team. “With our first offering for dentistry, we are disrupting the status quo of how technology is leveraged by dental clinics in America for improving clinical efficiency and business management. Our vision is to become the number one SaaS platform with enterprise grade tools to improve care coordination and practice profitability,” says Abilash Krishna.

The company will use the fund to fuel the sales effort and product adoption, product engineering and talent acquisition. Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel India, will join GMG’s board of directors. Since inception, GMG has raised over $9 million through three rounds of funding.

GMG plans to expand its team in India and the US as it refines its product and aims to become the number one health and wellness technology platform in America. “Our success in a short span of time is a validation that a Kerala-based company can develop a world class product. We have co-developed the product with the customer, which had led to success of the company. When you build a product it has to be customer centric,” says Arjun Satheesh, head of operations, GMG.

It has 12 employees in the US and 150 at Technopark Phase 3 in Thiruvananthapuram. GMG is currently equipped for 250 members at Technopark over the next 12 months. The number will reach 40 in the US.

The company intends to leverage the 250 members to build a $100-million SaaS company which would be valued at a couple of billion dollars in the five years.