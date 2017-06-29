CHENNAI: With 37 years of experience in business that he started with his father, Jayantilal Challani is now the president of The Madras Jewellers and Diamond Merchant’s Association and is also serving as a director for the Jem and Jewellery Trade Federation. “Initially, the business was quite unorganised. I took it forward and made it systematic bit by bit,” he says. In conversation with CE, Jayantilal talks about his hobbies, why he hates movies and more. Excerpts follow…



Tell us about your business?

After finishing education, I joined my father’s business and that is where I started off. Initially we were dealing with silver, we included gold into the business only four and half years back. I believe that jewellery business is the best for anybody to do because it doesn’t corrupt anybody. The business is equal to god and jewellery is considered pure. The customers touch our feet before their take their delivery from us. This doesn’t exist in any other business. In fact even the big jewellers in the city come to us to buy our designs for weddings at their houses.

Describe a typical day in your life?

My day starts at 6 am with a few hours of badminton. I go to work by 10 am and it goes on till 10 pm. I love spending time in the shop as I like meeting new people and interact with them. I enjoy playing video games on my mobile. Even if I get 10 minutes, you will see me playing games on my mobile (laughs).

What kind of music do you like?

I love listening to old classics of Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle. But one song that I listen to all the time is ‘ae mere watan ke logon’ by Lata Mangeshkar.

Are you a movie buff?

I am not a big fan of movies, simply because movies are not realistic. There is no fun in watching something that is not practical. I rarely watch one movie in a year.

Who is God according to you?

For me, my God is my customer. I make my living through my customers, I am able to feed my family and make both ends meet, because of them. Customers are the living God.

Are you an avid traveller?

I travel regularly, both on business and leisure trips with my family. Every month, I go out for two — three days at least. Sometimes I also prefer to go alone and I stay at the Temple Bay Resort in Mahabalipuram.

Who is your inspiration?

My one and only inspiration in terms of business and life is GRT Rajendran, chairman, GRT. I am actually his follower, I love his way of dealing with people and handling his business. I have learnt a lot of things from him.



How would you describe Chennai city?

Chennai is the best place to make money, but I feel it lacks the qualities to be a perfect place to live in. I was born and raised in a small village called Madurantakam and then moved to Chennai for work. So having come from a beautiful little village, where there is a lot of greenery, I don’t like the kind of life Chennai has offered me in terms of the living conditions. There is air and water pollution, even the food we get here is not fresh.



What is your success mantra?

I believe in doing things in my unique way that makes me stand apart. My designs are my own work and I believe to be successful you need to be extremely dedicated and genuine in whatever you do.



Any final words of wisdom?

I am very particular about one thing — to always maintain a good relationship with everybody around me. I have always taught this to my children as well, money is only secondary; the most important thing is to maintain good relation with people. People should hence try and be good to other people and live in peace and harmony.