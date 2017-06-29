CHENNAI: In an initiative that would help cancer survivors, Green Trends Salon and Raj Hair International donated 250 natural hair wigs to the Adyar Cancer Institute. Though it was started by a few Rotaract students from Women's Christian College, today it has been successfully carried forward with about 370 wigs made in the last two years.

Dr V Shanta, chairperson, Adyar Cancer Institute, Deepak Praveen, COO, Green Trends Salon, George Cherian, MD, Raj Hair International, Sarah Cherian, Trustee, Cherian Foundation, Dr Sagar, director, Adyar Cancer Institute and Meera, Tangled, WCC were present. Dr Sagar said cancer treatments often had a few side effects and even though some of these could be treated, there was often less to offer for hair follicles. “This is a great initiative. It’s difficult for people to afford hair wigs because of high price, but this initiative has made it easier and will now give more confidence to people.”

George Cherian, who explained the process of making the natural hair wigs, said “The first step would include sorting out and segregating the hair according to length, colours and texture. Just like anybody would take care of their hair, we also groom the wigs properly by washing and conditioning it. It is then hand-knotted to create a partition which most Indian women prefer. The final stage includes creating a wig base of good quality. It can be used for almost four to five years,” he avers.

At the event, a member of the Cherian Foundation held a demonstration on to how to wear a wig. Two of the wigs were handed over to two recipients Gayatri and Manjula (mother of a cancer survivor). Gayatri who tried the wig during the event said, “I feel that hair is a very important factor for a woman’s beauty. I am happy about the initiative.”