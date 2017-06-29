CHENNAI: There has been unprecedented demand for commerce and science streams this year when compared to previous years. Though the admission process is almost over, colleges continue to get flooded with requests from parents. All leading institutions have seen a rise of at least 20-25% in applications.

While BCom general is the hot favourite, maths and physics are preferred among pure science subjects. English and political science are popular choices among humanities students.

S Vincent, Dean of Research, Loyola College, said last year the UG and PG applications received were 32,000, while the number has shot up to 46,000 this year. “Almost all the science departments have been filled. We are still getting requests from parents to accommodate their children,” he said.

The premier college is holding back from declaring the last date for admission to ensure maximum students are accommodated. Meanwhile, due to increase in demand, University of Madras had permitted 20% extra seats. In some departments, the strength is 50 and in others, the strength is 60 or 70.

It’s the same with MOP Vaishnav College. Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan said there has been a 25% increase in the number of applications received this year. “We received more than 20,000 applications compared to 16,000 last year,” she attributed the trend to declining interest in engineering. “It is becoming difficult to meet the demand. There were many students who scored 800 out of 800.”

Ethiraj College, Presidency College and Asan Memorial College are all flooded with applications. “Many students who would have otherwise opted for engineering are taking up pure science,” said Sheela Kirubakaram, Vice-Principal of Ethiraj College. In Presidency College last year, the number of applications received was 6,000, this year the number is around 9,000, said Principal T Brahmananda Perumal. It’s the same story at Asan Memorial College.

Besides BCom, physics and mathematics, students are also keen on microbiology, biochemistry and computer science. Perumal said physics and maths were high in demand in Presidency College. MOP Vaishnav College said 400 applications were received for media science for the 50 available seats.

With reduced job opportunities in the field, engineering courses have gone out of vogue, students are more inclined towards pure science and commerce streams, said a retired professor.