CHENNAI: Six advocates appointed as additional judges of the Madras High Court by the President of India last week, were sworn-in at a simple function at its premises on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee administered the oath of office to them. With their appointment, the strength on the Bench has increased to 54 against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Bhavani Subbarayan, Jagadish Chandira, G R Swaminathan, Abdul Quddhose, M Dhandapani and P D Audikesavalu are the new appointees, according to their seniority.

BHAVANI SUBBARAYAN

A native of Thanjavur, she was born in 1962. She did law at Dr Ambedkar Government Law College in Chennai and enrolled herself as an advocate in 1986. She had held the posts of Additional Government Pleader and Special Government Pleader in 2007 and 2008, respectively

JAGDISH CHANDIRA

Was born in 1966 at his native Thoothukudi district. He enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and worked under former State minister and Public Prosecutor late G R Edmund as a junior. He was appointed as Additional Public Prosecutor in 2010

G R SWAMINATHAN

Born in 1968, he hails from Thiruvarur and enrolled as an advocate in 1991. He set up practice in Puducherry in 1997 and later moved to Madurai when the HC bench was opened in 2004. He held the post of Asst Solicitor General of India for the Madurai Bench in 2014

ABDUL QUDDHOSE

Born in 1969 in Theni, he is a third generation lawyer. He enrolled himself as a lawyer in 1993. His father A Abdul Hadi was a former judge of the Madras High Court

M DHANDAPANI

Born in 1968, he hails from Villupuram. He enrolled as an advocate in 1996 and was appointed Special Counsel of Enforcement Directorate for the high court in 2012. He was appointed Special Public Prosecutor for ED in 2016

P D AUDIKESAVALU

Born in 1970, he enrolled as an advocate in 1994 and has 22 years of experience. He had assisted the present Advocate General R Muthukumaraswami and held the posts of standing counsel for SBI and Food Corporation of India