CHENNAI: Nearly 12 days after an elderly woman filed a complaint alleging that her daughter was sold to a Sheik’s family in Dubai, the woman returned with the help of the police.

Panchavarnam, a staff at the government hospital in Pudukottai, approached the city police commissioner on June 16 alleging that her daughter was taken to the Gulf as a domestic worker, but was made to work without proper food and was physically abused.

The daughter, Santhana Kaleeshwari, mother of three children, who reached the city on Wednesday had approached ‘Parker agency’ in Tiruchy who promised her a job in Saudi with a salary of Rs 26,000. Her role was to look after four women and would be one of the three workers who were to work in the house.

“Kaleeshwari agreed to take up the job and reached Chennai early this month and met one Dhanapal, a lodge owner who helped her board the flight to Dubai, from where she boarded another flight to reach Saudi and joined work on June 5,” said a police officer. “After Kaleeshwari reached Saudi, she was forced to look after eight women and do the household work alone. The family allegedly abused the woman and never provided proper food,” said Panchavaranam.

Later, Kaleeshwari fell sick and informed her mother, who reached Chennai and lodged a complaint with Triplicane police on June 16. The police conducted inquiries with Dhanapal and another man Mohammed Farook, who arranged for the tickets and admitted her for work. With the help of the city police, Kaleeshwari was brought back and reunited with her family.