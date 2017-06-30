CHENNAI: The owner of a manpower consultancy agency attempted immolation in front of the Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday alleging that a Sub-Inspector of Police had been harassing him to pay Rs 10 lakh after foisting a cheating case on him.

G Rajasekaran, who had come out after serving 21 days in prison, suddenly poured a can of petrol on himself near the entrance around 2.30 pm. The personnel on security overpowered and prevented him from setting fire.

He was taken to the Vepery police station. On questioning, Rajasekaran claimed that the Sub-Inspector in Virugambakkam had been threatening him since April demanding money. “He had given a newspaper advertisement, which called for candidates interested in jobs in Malaysia to approach his consultancy, adding that the fee was Rs 65,000. Sub-Inspector Murali had threatened him, saying inserting such ads was and demanded Rs 10 lakh protection money for not filing a case against him. Rajasekaran claimed he refused to pay up and the SI forged a case against him,” said a police officer who counselled Rajasekaran on Thursday.

The SI subsequently arrested Rajasekaran on May 27. He was remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court. After 21 days in prison, he finally got bail and was released. “Even after that, he says that the SI continued to harass him demanding money. Meanwhile, a few men engaged by the SI had taken away cash and car from his house. Since there was no response even after filing a complaint at the chief minister’s cell and the local police station, he decided to attempt self-immolation,” said the police officer.

The police are investigating Rajasekaran’s allegations.