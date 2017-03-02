CHENNAI: The State Information Minister Kadambur Raju on Wednesday reviewed the work of Public Relations Officers (PROs) of all districts and urged them to disseminate the numerous welfare schemes being implemented by the State Government.

“Creating awareness about the welfare schemes among the public and reaching out to the people are the key services of information officials,” the Minister said, inaugurating the two-day meeting of the PROs that began here.

Recently, Chief Minister Edappadi K Panneerselvam announced many new welfare schemes and drought relief for farmers, Raju said. PROs should take steps to ensure the schemes reached the target beneficiaries.

He said coordination with the media was vital for taking the welfare schemes to the people. Recalling the many memorials inaugurated for late leaders and freedom fighters in the past five years, the PROs should visit them often to ensure their maintenance. They should also expedite the ongoing works relating to mani mandapams being set up for many leaders.