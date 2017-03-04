CHENNAI: When the classic Humma Humma from the 1998 hit Bombay was given a twist in the movie OK Jaanu, little did the singer know that it would become one of most downloaded Tamil songs of the year!

Soaking in the success of her hits, Shashaa Tirupati, the voice behind songs like Aye Mr Minor, Naane Varugiraen, Kaara Aattakkaara and the most recent chart buster Vaan from the upcoming Mani Ratnam movie Kaatru Veliyidai, talks to CE about being one of AR Rahman’s ‘discoveries’, becoming a sensation in the industry and more.

She started singing at six on radio and gave her first stage performance at eight. Having spent most of her childhood in Canada, she was brought to India for training in classical music.

Often shuttling between Vancouver and Allahabad, things took a turn for the 29-year-old when she was spotted by Rahman during Coke Studio Season 3. “Since then I have been associated with ARR — Kochadaiiyaan (2014), Kaaviya Thalaivan (2014), OK Kanmani (2015) and now Kaatru Veliyidai. It’s always wonderful working with him. With every song, I have had a new experience… there is always something to learn from him,” she shares.

Her recent number, Vaan, she says, is different from the songs she has sung so far. “It has an unimaginable depth, passion and romance. It has a beautiful quality to it and I was emotionally touched when I was recording it,” she says.

Though she started singing for passion, she opines that it didn’t necessarily have to be playback singing for her. “I wanted it to be educative… a technical process where you understand your capabilities and try achieving more and learning more,” shares the singer who has lent her voice to several jingles.

“Though my long term goal was to sing playback, my focus was on transforming myself. Music was the core of my thought process,” explains the multi-lingual singer.

Ask her where she sees herself in future and she says: “I will continue singing and I want to die singing. I’ve performed along with many stalwarts and I want to sing with more people who strive to give good music to people. Also, in the future, I want to have my own song

production company,” she adds.