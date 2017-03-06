CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday justified its decision to raise Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, saying the rate was still lower as compared to the neighbouring states.



The cost went up as the State made an upward revision of VAT for petrol, bumping it up to 34 per cent. Yet, Tamil Nadu comes fourth in the list of five Southern states in terms of fuel cost, an official said. For, the VAT rate in Andhra Pradesh is 38.46 per cent, Telangana 35.20 per cent, Karnataka 36.50 per cent and Kerala 33.97 per cent.

As far as the VAT on diesel was concerned, the official pointed out that the prevailing rate in Andhra Pradesh (30.47 per cent), Telangana (27 per cent) and Kerala (26.80 per cent) was higher than Tamil Nadu’s revised rate (25%) and only Karnataka (24.95%) has fixed a marginally lower rate.



The retail prices of petrol and diesel are also lower in Tamil Nadu as compared to Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai, he added.

However, DMK working president M K Stalin led the howl of protests against the hike and demanded that Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami rollback it immediately. He also warned that DMK would move an amendment in the House when the budget would be tabled if the government failed to withdraw the hike.



Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar, in a statement, said, “The government should revoke the tax hike, since it will increase the cost of various commodities, adding to the financial burden on the common man.”

Noting that the fuel costs could have been cheaper given the declining prices of crude oil in the international market, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the current hike of VAT has thrust a burden on the people of Tamil Nadu and sought its immediate recall.



Dr S Ramadass, founder of PMK, demanded an explanation on whether the tax hike would affect the common man or not. He recalled that the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa had always opposed fuel price hike by the Centre saying it would adversely affect the poor.

CPM State secretary G Ramakrishnan termed the government’s decision as rubbing salt on the wound given the extreme drought conditions prevailing in the State and the shortage of essential commodities in PDS shops while his CPI counterpart R Mutharasan said it would compound the miseries of the people.



The hike also left the fuel traders in the State upset. “The VAT hike will surely affect the trade of fuel in our State and hit the traders,” K P Murali, president of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, told Express.



Lamenting that the VAT hike came even before the fuel traders were able to come to terms with the adverse impact of demonetisation, which led to drop in sales, he joined the rollback chorus.



Truckers sore

For his part, M R Kumarasamy, president of State Federation of Lorry Owners Association-Tamil Nadu, the largest body of truckers in the State, said the tax hike would lead to spiralling of transportation costs, hitting the sector, besides triggering price rise.