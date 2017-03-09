CHENNAI: Every evening, the man who goes by the Twitter name Picknic logs on to his usual betting site and looks for results of matches he bet on. Picknic is from Madrid, but looks out for how the likes of Madras Sporting Union and AGORC performed. Sound familiar? These teams play in Chennai Football Association’s Senior Division.



Their matches may be played out to near-empty galleries, but the league has quite the following abroad, thanks to major betting websites offering odds on it. The likes of Bet365, Bwin and PartyBets also offer odds on the Bengaluru Senior Division and I-League as well.



With betting illegal in India — most of these sites refuse bets from Indian citizens — it is international citizens who do all the punting.

Their bets are not completely blind — the sites, presumably through a person on the ground, provide all kinds of information. Indeed, the easiest way to know the result of a game is to check on one of these sites!



But quite often, these punters need a bit more information, and they reach out to someone on the ground. That is how this correspondent came across Picknic. He goes through all the local newspapers for reports on the matches, to know how each team has been doing.

“I enjoy following different leagues in India. Here, you have people betting on football from everywhere, including India, Sri Lanka and Philippines. I usually bet about €1000 a week. With good info, you can easily get the money back,” he says.



Rohit Ramesh, who owns CFA League and I-League outfit Chennai City FC, was not aware that people were betting on his team.

He is surprised, but it solves a big puzzle for him. “That explains why we have so many international fans. I always used to wonder why there are so many people from across the world following us,” he opines.