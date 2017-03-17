These kids are change makers

Gokul M Nair By

Overflowing garbage, safety on roads, treating the drains... How many of us care enough to make a difference?.20 children from HLC International School have written a book each through a social initiative called Karthavyam.

CHENNAI: In a society apathetic civic and social issues and tending passes the buck, it is heartwarming to see children becoming ‘doers’ themselves. In a first step towards ushering in that change, 20 children from HLC International School, Sholinganallur have ventured out to address civic problems and have come out with as many books to be a part of a ‘social change initiative’ called Karthavyam that is led by their school. To get a peek into their venture, CE visited them in school ahead of their road show

Art works by kids

The project was initially developed as a campaign celebrating heroes who addressed social and environmental issues while also exposing values lost in today’s society. “In society, intellect alone serves no purpose. we need social skills like collaboration, empathy, creativity and leadership, which are key traits for children becoming problem-solvers instead of just armchair analysts,” says Naveen Mahesh, director, HLC International. “We began by gauging how children could actively discuss by asking reasonable questions to issues sans reasonable answers, like why are tolls collected on OMR even when there are potholes? Why aren’t people driving on the wrong side of the road caught by the police? We facilitated a lot of questions to understand what kids are aware of.”

Karthavyam was launched in June 2016 with the support of the Ashoka Innovation Fund as a six-month pilot ‘Global Citizen’s Diploma’ in public problem solving, incorporating four modules and several experts to guide the students. “All innovators in today’s society have done so by observing a problem, often something that most of us miss,” says K Ramnath Chandrasekhar, wildlife conservationist and resident faculty for the programme. “They spent enough time to understand it in multi dimensions and done various iterations of how to fix it, and are also effective storytellers of the issue because it is their passion from within.”

These tenets were imbibed into Karthavyam through the modules — Become an Observer, Become an Explorer, Become a Problem Solver and Become a Storyteller— in which 44 students from classes 8 and nine took part. “The children conducted garbage audits in surrounding areas, created 3D speed breaker, surveyed lakes and so on. They are even thinking of creating an ‘inviting dustbin’ since they reasoned that trash was always lying outside because no one felt like putting it inside!” adds Padma Naveen, vice principal. “What children observe are not big problems but small ones that have no big impact immediately, however they will have in the long run with very simple solutions.”

The last part of the programme, Become a Storyteller, is when they are introduced to creating stories out of their observations, and were taught bookmaking by arts educator and author Srivi Kalyan. Twenty of them have become full-fledged books, illustrated and authored by children, and each covering a specific aspect of societal reality.

“They cover four broad issues — road safety, waste management, lake conservation, and open drains. Each group even came up with quirky names for the project — Drain Train, KUPPE (Kill Unnecessary Planet Polluting Efforts), Roads to Salvation and so on!” they laugh.

The school is trying to get ISBN numbers so that they can list it on e-commerce websites for sale. A few of the books are also authored by children with disabilities who are part of the inclusive school.“As part of our outreach, we are also looking at taking the Karthavyam project to other schools in Tamil Nadu as part of the social change initiative,” says Naveen.

In the meantime, they’re spreading their message that all it takes to make a change is a group of committed little citizens.

(Catch their road show at The Wandering Artist, RA Puram from 5 pm onwards today, and at the LANCOR Community, OMR, tomorrow from 5pm. For details, log on to headstartschool.org)