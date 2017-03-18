Home Cities Chennai

Nintendo zelda has never been this good!

Four long years in the making, with two new Nintendo consoles even releasing in the same period, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ finally hovered into our lives this month.

Published: 18th March 2017 05:15 AM

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four long years in the making, with two new Nintendo consoles even releasing in the same period, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ finally hovered into our lives this month. Everyone is already calling it the “best game ever”  and this is a mere attempt to explain the magnitude of BotW’s awesomeness in 3 parts.

Story:  Link wakes up from a 100-year-long nap to discover digital technology (called magic), an incorporeal voice giving instructions in soothing tones, disequilibrium in Hyrule, and ugly old Ganon still at large. Link must travel through Hyrule, talk to people and uncover the events that happened during his amnesia. In addition to this main story, there are delightful side missions and interactions to keep you distracted.

The Environment: BotW sticks to the definition of open-world (with an endless map) and sandbox. “It takes on a very real world approach to experiencing a game, the developers have been really thorough in their designing of the game,” says Mukunth, who’s played 30 hours and has still barely covered 50% of the map.

Technically, you could walk up to Ganon to fight him, but you wouldn’t be able to win because you first need to develop the skills. BotW uses the “plein air” style of painting the open-world – this coupled with the apt background tunes, truly indulges in one’s wonderment of nature while exploring the map.

Finally, Actual Action: The game science offers infinite opportunities to use creativity in movement and attacks! Use shield as a skateboard? Yes. Freeze monster and then throw it off cliff by waving a leaf at it? Feel free to do so. You’ll also have to keep updating weapons and cooking food as you skill up — incorporating a ‘survival’ aspect to BotW. The puzzles that Zelda games are known for have surpassed themselves in this game.

Especially with this possibility for innovation in player movements and combat options, you’ll still be discovering new facets to BotW after several hours of gameplay. The game-world is just so functional, expressive and believable — that, you might just find it difficult to differentiate the real world after continuous play!

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

