CHENNAI: Industries Minister MC Sampath on Wednesday reiterated the government’s stand not to allow hydrocarbon project in Neduvasal and promised that pressure would be exerted on the Centre to give up the project.

M C Sampath

Responding to a special mention raised by the DMK and Congress in the State Assembly, the minister pointed out that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had already assured the local farmers from Neduvasal that the State government would not act against the interests of the farmers. Further, the application from ONGC seeking mining lease in 10.1 sq.km area around Neduvasal was still pending before the Collector.

KR Ramaswamy, Congress floor leader, said though the State government had promised that it would not allow hydrocarbon project in Neduvasal, it was not clear how agreements entered into between the local farmers with the ONGC for acquiring the lands would be cancelled.

“The farmers had given their lands unaware of the impact of hydrocarbon projects. Now, they are protesting against the project. Two days ago, Union Minister concerned had said that there was nothing wrong in implementing the project. The Central government has to say that the project will not be implemented and it is the duty of the State government to make Centre give that promise,” Ramaswamy added.

V SMeyyanathan (DMK) said though Neduvasal farmers had withdrawn the protest, those in neighbouring villages were continuing their agitation.