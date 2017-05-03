A triangle to unwind your life

Anshu Vyas By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suptakonasan: This is a triangle pose in a lying down position and is one of the poses in the Sarvangasan series — we have looked at two so far in the preceeding weeks Halasan (two weeks ago) and Karnapidasan (last week).

STEPS: From Karnapidasan, straighten the knees and go back to Halasana. Now step the feet apart as wide as you possible can. Next with your right hand hold the right toes and with the left hand hold the left toes. You may pull the feet apart further with your hands. Keep the knees tight, extend the hamstring muscles and keep the tailbone pointing up by pushing the dorsal region of the spine up towards the sky.

Hold the pose for normal breathing for 30 seconds to a minute and to come out of the pose release the toes and allow the feet to come back to the mid line in Halasan, next lower the legs to the supine position.

BENEFITS: It stretches the hamstring muscles and contracts the abdomen so it benefits the digestive organs.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Those with spinal injuries and shoulder issues should avoid this pose. Doctor’s approval is necessary for advanced yoga and these poses should only be tried under the supervision of a certified Yoga trainer.

(Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru)