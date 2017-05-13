Once child labourers, they paved their way to success brick by brick

By Express News Service

R Ramprabhu (17) from Ambikapuram in Tiruchy was rehabilitated by the Child Labour Elimination and Effective Rehabilitation Society (CHEERS) years ago. He managed to secure 88.25 per cent in the exam. “After the demise of his father, the boy, being the sole breadwinner of the family, had to drop out of Class III to work with his mother at a construction site.

A team of professionals under National Child Labour Project rescued him from the site and helped him continue his schooling in a Child Labour School in Ambikapuram,” said a teacher with CHEERS. With the dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant, he is now keen on enrolling for B Com. Same is the case of T Balamurugan (18) from Tirupur, who was rescued from a construction site by the labour department. Today, he cleared his exams with first class.