Chennai girls electrocuted by submerged live wire

CHENNAI: Two Class V girls were electrocuted when they fell into a pool of rainwater that was in contact with a live wire at Kodungaiyur on Wednesday. The locals said electric cables had been left on the ground at the Fourth Street in Rajarathinam Nagar for several years and their repeated pleas to run the cables underground had fallen on deaf ears.

The death of M Yuvashree and P Bhavana, both hailing from economically poor families residing in the slum board’s tenements, sparked anger among the city residents. The State government quickly reacted by suspended three officials and five staffers in charge of the Vyasarpadi sub-division. Electricity Minister P Thangamani said six special teams headed by a chief engineer were formed to inspect all water-logged areas to check electric boxes.

“There was knee-deep water stagnating in the street and one of the girls accidentally fell into it. As she started shaking due to the shock, the other girl tried to pull her out and she also got electrocuted,” said R Selvam, who witnessed the incident.

Even as the people watched the girls suffer a horrible death, there was little they could do immediately. “I used a wooden log to pull them out. But I too felt a mild shock and there was water all around. We asked the EB officials to disconnect power supply to the area and then we were able to pull the children out,” said V Karthick, a youth, who was at the spot.

Since the 108 ambulance was getting delayed, the locals took the children to a private hospital in an autorickshaw. They were later referred to Stanley Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead. “The face of one of the girls was charred,” recounted A Selva Durai, a resident.

“Every time we requested the officials to run the electric cables underground, they asked us to pool in money for the work. The lives of hundreds of children who live here are at risk,” alleged C Bhavani.

