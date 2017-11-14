55-yr-old man gets robbed onboard train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old lodge proprietor of Nellore was allegedly robbed of jewel, cash and mobile phones at knife-point in a running EMU train on Sunday.Police said Anji Reddy on Saturday went to meet his relatives at Gummidipoondi and stayed there overnight.

Around 10.30 am on Sunday, he boarded an EMU train to Chennai where he was planning to meet his friends. There were only a few passengers in the compartment. As soon as the train moved out, three men roughly in the age group of 25 to 35 appeared on the scene and demanded money at knife-point. They encircled him so that it goes unnnoticed. Korukkupettai Government Railway Police registered a case.