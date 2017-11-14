Home Cities Chennai

55-yr-old man gets robbed onboard train

A 55-year-old lodge proprietor of Nellore was allegedly robbed of jewel, cash and mobile phones at knife-point in a running EMU train on Sunday. Police said Anji Reddy on

Published: 14th November 2017 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2017 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old lodge proprietor of Nellore was allegedly robbed of jewel, cash and mobile phones at knife-point in a running EMU train on Sunday.Police said Anji Reddy on Saturday went to meet his relatives at Gummidipoondi and stayed there overnight. 

Around 10.30 am on Sunday,  he boarded an EMU train to Chennai where he was planning to meet his friends. There were only a few passengers in the compartment. As soon as the train moved out, three men roughly in the age group of 25 to 35 appeared on the scene and demanded money at knife-point. They encircled him so that it goes unnnoticed. Korukkupettai Government Railway Police registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp