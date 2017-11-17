Tangedco denies buying meters at higher price

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Thursday said that it was yet to finalise the tender to purchase 29.88 lakh single phase 5-20Amps static meters. “The tender has yet to be finalised and the claims by Capital Power Systems of Tangedco having finalised the tender for purchasing each meter at a cost of `495 is false and against the facts of the case, Tangedco distribution director said in a statement.

The statement comes in the wake of Noida-based Capital Power Systems filing a case against Tangedco stating that though the company’s price for single-phase digital meters was low, it had not got the tender. The Madras High Court had stayed Tangedco order to procure 29.88 lakh meters at a total cost of `163 crore. The power utility said the e-tender floated for procurement of meters was opened on March 25, 2017 and 13 firms furnished their offers.

As per tender technical specifications, if the sample meters are found not confirming to technical requirements, then the price bids of firms will not be opened and the offer will be rejected. Capital Power Systems and five other firms did not comply with technical requirements of the tender and as such their bids were rejected, Tangedco said.

“Of the 13 bidders, only seven eligible firms complied with the requirements and negotiations are on with the firm which quoted the lowest offered price,” Tangedco said.

Reveal names: Stalin

DMK working president M K Stalin on Wednesday wanted the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to reveal the names of those responsible for the alleged murky deal in the purchase of digital meters for use in houses.

In a statement, he wondered as to who had forced TANGEDCO to prefer a company which had quoted higher prices by rejecting the one that offered a comparatively lower price. “The TANGEDCO chief should come out in the matter. The power utility should not be sacrificed for such irregularities of the government,” he said in a statement. The HC on Tuesday stayed the tender process finalised for purchasing digital meters at a cost of ` 495 per piece. Stalin trained his guns on the Electricity Minister and asked if he was working for his personal gains.

Pointing to the TANGEDCO debt burden, he said purchase of power at higher rates caused a financial burden.