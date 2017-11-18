TNPCB environmental engg’s office comes under green radar

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The District Environmental Engineer’s office of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at Arumbakkam here, which earlier accommodated the National Green Tribunal (NGT), came under the scanner of the Cooum River Restoration Trust (CRRT) on Friday as the office was suspected to be falling within the right of way of Cooum river.

The move comes amidst complaints by activists that State government agencies were selectively evicting families of informal settlements whereas the commercial and government encroachments were left untouched.

“The boundaries of the office are being checked. Any establishment, commercial or government that is found within the right of way will be removed,” said a senior official of the CRRT. He added that the boundaries of private establishments, including a school in the locality, are also being checked for violations.

Judicial members of NGT had earlier raised concerns on more than one occasion for operating out of the building, that they believed was in violation of environmental laws.

However, a senior official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the office was not encroaching upon the river and would not be removed.

A TNPCB official said they have necessary records to support claims that the building did not fall within right of way.

The verification was carried out as part of the Cooum river restoration project, under which informal settlements along the waterbody are being removed in phases.

On Friday, the process of evicting 387 families of Muthumariamman Koil Nagar in Anna Nagar zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation began. While 156 families were allocated houses in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements at Tiruvottriyur, 231 families are to be resettled at Navalur.

“We are happy that we are not being sent to Perumbakkam. We had asked for the TNSCB settlement at Gudapakkam; since that was not available, we are now going to Navalur,” said Uthami M, a resident of Muthumariamman Nagar.

Tiruvottriyur or Navalur, residents get to choose

On Friday, the process of evicting 387 families of Muthumariamman Koil Nagar in Anna Nagar zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation began. While 156 families were allocated houses in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements at Tiruvottriyur, 231 families are to be resettled at Navalur. Muthumariamman Koil Nagar had earlier put up a stiff resistance against being resettled at the TNSCB settlements at Perumbakkam.

“This time, we have given them two options - Tiruvottriyur or Navalur. We gave allotments based on what the residents chose,” said J Jayanth, Social Expert-cum-Information & Communications Specialist, CRRT. “We also took them on a tour, to the two locations so they would get an idea of how the settlements are,” he added.