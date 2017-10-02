The desi granddaddy of swag

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Photos of ‘hipster grandpas’ from foreign countries with trimmed moustaches, well-groomed beards and a casual you-can’t-touch-this style that can put any younger men to shame have been doing the rounds on social media. Let’s face it ladies and gentlemen, some men are like a bottle of French wine — the older they get, better they...oh, you get the drift! But how often do we see a desi grandpa get your hearts racing with their swagger? Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t count here, naturally! In an attempt to produce a unique portfolio for his final semester project, Suresh Krishna D, a NIFT graduate has conceptualised ‘The Old Man’: a photoshoot — giving a makeover to a 67-year-old rickshaw puller, Naina, and making him look like a model who has stepped out of a runaway.

Wearing swag on his sleeves, and embodying the ‘strength of a man’, Naina appeared to be at ease in front of the lens but, Suresh narrates behind-the-lens incidents and about the concept. “Firstly, I never dreamed or even thought I would be in fashion!” smiles Suresh. But, an innate interest in styling, love for clothes and dressing up made Suresh opt for a two-year diploma course in NIFT. “Even after I joined, I wasn’t serious about it. But, reality hit me hard when I stepped into the final phase of the course. I wanted to stand out, prove myself and show that I deserve to be here,” he narrates.

Suresh desperately needed a concept that would make him stand out. “Everyone was focused on mundane designs and styled it on people who would normally model. I was busy looking for a model who was old, but would fit in the clothes that were designed for men aged between 18-25. That’s when I found ‘Ayya’,” shares Suresh, referring to Naina. But, the concept and the hunt for Naina took Suresh several months. “Every day, for almost four months, I was searching for a model. Some men had long beard, but no hair. Some had good hair, but didn’t have the ‘swag’, and some were rude when I approached them.”

Then entered Naina in a modest rickshaw which Suresh recalls, “When I approached him for the shoot, he was confused. So, I showed a few sample pictures. All he said was ‘okay, I will do it’. He’s a man of few words and just does his work,” Suresh, gushes about Naina. The rickshaw puller works for a bakery and that’s the only information Suresh reveals about his ‘mystery model’. “I have been very secretive about the shoot and the model. But, this is all I can say for now. He has extraordinary potential and the way he fit the clothes is every stylist’s dream. I want to launch him in films and am in talks with assistant directors. He deserves it and I am sure he will fit the role of a baddie perfectly,” says the stylist who is also assisting designer Chaitanya Rao.

Ask about challenges and Suresh says, “Everything was a challenge. Almost everyone thought that the concept won’t work. But, my friend Bijay Pal encouraged me. Now it has been a turning point for me — transforming Ayya from a rickshaw puller to a hunk has paid off!” he beams.Suresh wants to make it big as a stylist-cum-designer in the film industry and shares that his only ‘mantra’ is hard work and perseverance. “I admire actors like Siva Karthikeyan and Dhanush. They worked their way up the ladder and that’s where I take my inspiration from. I want to make it big and carve a niche for myself. This portfolio has been a baby step towards that,” he adds.

‘HE GOT IT RIGHT’

Suresh designed a collection of men’s casual wear, inspired from mechanical tools like nuts, bolts, gears and spanners, and these were styled on Naina. “I wanted to show boldness, manhood and strength and he was the perfect model for my designs,” he shares. Crediting Shiva of ‘Ojas Creative photography’ for the photoshoot, he shares that all they had to do while shooting Naina was to instruct him right before a shot. “He is a dream model. Before Shiva took the shots, I had to brief Naina about a few poses and he got it spot on. I wonder why we go look for ‘badass’ models outside, when we have local talent!” he shrugs.