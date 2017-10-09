Home Cities Chennai

WATCH | Chennai students wielding sickles, knives on local train

Videos of Pachayappa’s College students wielding sickles on a local train emerged recently.The RPF is keen on nabbing those involved and has also conducted surprise checks

Published: 09th October 2017 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2017 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

4 Pachayappa’s College students arrested after they were seen playing with sharp weapons on a local train. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Venkatesan Parthasarathy
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Was it youthful arrogance or stupidity is debatable but a video of students wielding sickles and knives as they travel in foot-board of a suburban train, certainly constituted a threat to public security. While it is not clear when the incident happened, the video shows students of Pachayappa’s College  creating ruckus even as the train arrives at Nemilichery station on the Chennai-Arakonam railway line.

The video was supposedly uploaded on Facebook by another student, Bharathiraja of Pachayappa’s  College, around 4 pm on October 7. He had uploaded three videos taken with different cameras. The content was removed from Facebook on Monday evening, but a copy of the video was circulated among some circles.One of the videos showed a group of students, wearing college IDs, waving sickles and knives as the train slows down. Few students were seen bursting fire crackers on the platform, while others danced with the deadly weapons.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH VIDEO:

The issue has been taken seriously by the Railway Protection Force, who confirmed that tension between different group of students on the railway line had existed in the past. Speaking to City Express, Louis Amuthan, senior divisional railway commissioner, RPF Chennai, stated that they are unable to confirm when the incident took place but steps are being taken to nab those involved.

“Special teams have been formed, while random checks across all stations on the Chennai-Arakonam line was done on Monday. Further, I’ll visit Pachayappa’s College on Tuesday to meet the management and sensitise students,” he said.

The weapons they were 'playing' with.
(Photo | ANI Twitter)

At Madras Moore Market station, RPF personnel said seven persons including four students were held on suspicion and handed over to the railway police. Officials are holding an enquiry to ascertain those responsible. Similarly, few students were reportedly apprehended at Pattabiram and were questioned.
Incidents involving unruly students on suburban trains is not uncommon. Last July, two groups from Pachayappa’s and Presidency College fought on a moving train near Nemilichery. Around a dozen students from both colleges had suffered knife-induced injuries with the shell-shocked passengers witnessing the deadly assault.

Another picture of the students.
(Photo | ANI Twitter)
