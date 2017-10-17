Home Cities Chennai

Chennai schools take lead to keep dengue at bay

Waking up to the dengue threat, many schools have taken preventive measures to keep the disease at bay.

Published: 17th October 2017 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2017 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashmita Gupta
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waking up to the dengue threat, many schools have taken preventive measures to keep the disease at bay. Beyond their regular once-in-a-week fumigation, school authorities are now ensuring that water does not stagnate. Keeping gardens and tanks safe from mosquito breeding is now part of the weekly ritual. Schools are also into spreading awareness. Students are being made aware of how the disease can be prevented, while parent-teacher meetings also discuss the issue.

The Corporation too is proactive, visiting schools once in 10 days. “In the Assembly, we speak about symptoms of the disease and how to prevent it,” said S P P Selvakumar, headmaster of Sethu Bhaskara Matriculation HSS. SBOA School and Junior College principal Radhika Unni said, “We have instructed students to report if they see stagnant water on the premises. Parents too have been instructed to be aware of their surroundings and neighbourhood.”

Maharishi Vidya Mandir has bought a fumigation machine. “We bought it for Rs 35,000,” said S Namasivayam, principal of the school. “We use it during non-school hours. The good thing is now we do not have to depend on Corporation for it.” Sethu Bhaskara Matriculation School authorities have bought 10 kg of Nilavembu Kudineer. and are distributing to the students. “If any student is suffering from fever, they are immediately sent home and if need be, told to get admitted in a hospital,” said R Sathyanarayanan, a teacher at Government Girls HSS, Gummidipoondi.

