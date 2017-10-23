Home Cities Chennai

Income tax sleuths knock on Vishal's doors, a day after he slammed BJP's H Raja over 'Mersal' piracy

Vijay film Mersal slammed by Tamil Nadu BJP leaders for highlighting GST issues; producers' council chief Vishal shames H Raja for watching pirated version, gets raided by GST intelligence agency 

Published: 23rd October 2017 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2017 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vishal released a statement denouncing H Raja's 'support' of piracy and asks him whether he has any shame in admitting publicly of his support for piracy. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after actor Vishal criticised BJP leader H Raja for candidly admitting to watching a pirated version of Vijay-starrar ‘Mersal’ online, Income Tax officials visited Vishal’s movie production company here on Monday. Though the Income Tax officials were unavailable for comment, it was alleged that the inspection was over non-payment of TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) to the tune of Rs 51 lakh.

Since neither the staff nor the account books were available, summons were said to be issued to the company officials to appear on Friday.

“My staff told me IT officials were on an inspection over the TDS issue. I am paying all taxes properly and I have no fear,” Vishal told mediapersons later in the day. He said he was away for a movie shoot when the IT officials came to his office. When queried if he thinks of being targeted for his comments against the BJP leader, he said, “I think it is a regular assessment... But I don’t know if the timing is wrong or right.” He said he merely recorded his regret that a national party leader himself confessed to watching a pirated version of a movie.

The inquiry came just a day after the actor had slammed BJP leader H Raja for watching a pirated version of the newly released Vijay starrer , 'Mersal'.

Meanwhile, a statement from P V K Rajasekhar, joint director of Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence, denied of any search operations by the agency in the premises of Vishal. The statement was issued after it was widely reported in TV and social media that it was the GST intelligence agency that carried out the searches.

I-T raids were conducted at actor Vishal's Vadapalani office on Monday
in Chennai. (Express Photo Service | P Jawahar)

WATCH VIDEO: Income tax sleuths knock on Vishal's doors

In a related development, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) on Monday said it had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, seeking action against H Raja for watching Mersal online. SIFCC president L Suresh said that the BJP national secretary was “liable to be prosecuted” for this under the Tamil Nadu Video Piracy Act.

READ HERE | 'Mersal' producer says no scenes cut or muted, acknowledges BJP's objections: Here's all you need to know about the 'Mersal' row 

TAGS
piracy Vishal Mersal Vishal Film Factory H Raja GST Intelligence Agency Vishal office raid MersalvsModi GSTIA Mersal piracy inquiry Vishal

