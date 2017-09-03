CHENNAI: Madras Esplanade Round Table 30 and Madras Esplanade Ladies Circle 100 hosted the second season of the charity fundraiser — CYCLOFUN on Sunday at Anna University.

The registration fee of `700 collected from this event will go for building class rooms and toilet in government schools. Another goal of the event is to make a fitter, cleaner and better environment by motivating the younger generation to cycle more.

With over 450 participants, the first half of the cyclofun began at 5:15 am with a 30 km ride from the university premises. This was only for participants above the age of 18. The lower age limit of the event was eight years.

For students who came without cycles, there was a hire-and-use provision available. There was also a session for special children where they were allowed to ride the cycle as long they wanted. Over 30 students from Arvind Foundation participated — they were allowed without any registration fee.