CHENNAI: Create awareness, they say. Indeed. But faced with a dark and mysterious challenge like Blue Whale, how much awareness is too much? In other words, where does awareness end and (inadvertent) advertising begin? This is the dilemma which the school and law enforcement authorities are caught in.

By the time the 19-year-old who hanged himself in Madurai became the first suspected Blue Whale Challenge victim in the State, schools here had already come across reports about deaths in Mumbai and Kerala. Efforts to make students aware of the hazards of the dangerously addictive social media game have begun, but subtly, of course.

“Two weeks ago, we conducted a general awareness programme on cybercrime, where police officials and counsellors spoke. They mentioned the game, but without going into much details,” said Radhika Unni, Principal, SBOA School, Chennai.

In the case of lower classes, the name was not even mentioned. “We discussed only the danger of the game,” she said.

In another school, the counsellor has deftly connected the game to criminal cases with evident stigma attached so as to impress upon young ones that the game is not a cool challenge but a dangerous activity to pursue.

“I am doing it in a subtle way by introducing criminal cases like Ram Rahim rape conviction and terrorist activities. Then I explained the game and how dangerous it is,” said Ragini Srinivasan, counsellor at the Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram School.

The DAV School, Velacherry, has decided to separate the students in Classes XI and XII, and the rest. Two weeks ago, principal Minoo Agarwal convened a special assembly exclusively for those schools where the students were asked to discuss it among themselves. “It would have a bigger awareness on them to talk among peers than me giving a talk. For those in lower classes, we have informed parents to keep a watch. “We are afraid that if we are mentioning the game, it might pique the curiosity of the young minds,” she said. The stress is on not paying unusual attention to the game in students’ perception so as not to create unnecessary panic, Agarwal added.

At the morning assemblies, added S P P Selvakumar, headmaster of Sethu Bhaskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, the message is conveyed indirectly. “We don’t delve much detail about the games, but we instruct them not to spend much time on their mobile phones and computers,” he said.

“The risk of spreading information instead of creating awareness is real.

Overenthusiastic awareness drives may backfire, and instead instigate students to explore the possibilities. In these days of cheap and easy access to internet, children already know what games are being referred to,” said Murugan S, Madurai district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Association.

“With cheap, unlimited internet now at their disposal, there is a possibility of them diving into the depths of these games,” he said.

An example of awareness campaign backfiring happened in Madurai, where the HIV awareness programmes taken up by NGOs under the supervision of the district administration for Classes XI and XII drew flak from parents and some sections of the student population. Parents accused the administration of exposing students to the options that were available for having sex, said Murugan.

The programme had to be renamed soon as Adolescence Education Programme’, that broadened its subjects to several diseases and infections of which HIV was only a part.

Then comes the oversimplification of the issue, where too much campaigning takes the focus away from mental illnesses such as depression and setting it on convenient excuses like the larger-than-life game.

“The Blue Whale Challenge is actually a red herring. Other than one suicide, none of the others reported by the media as Blue Whale deaths have enough evidence to suggest that they were indeed playing the game,” said U Gauthamadas, a professor of psychiatry and specialist in neuro behavioural medicine.

So, in the case of a suicide, people tend to ignore depression and other suicidal tendencies and search for the “whale” instead.

However, not all are on the same page when it comes to awareness campaigns. An intense programme may also lead parents and teachers to look for signs more effectively, said B Elayaraja, counselling psychologist at 104 helpline.

“Parents should look for signs such as the child staying awake at nights and avoiding eye contact when asked what the child is viewing on the phone. However, we should refrain from steps such as snatching their phone away in fear of them using the game, which would prove to be ineffective in the long run,” he said.

While curiosity might be enough to drive teens and young adults to download the app and explore it, those with existing mental conditions take it a step further, resorting to the self-harm that the admins of the app ask them to.

“Children who are curious will try the app, but also discuss it with those close to them. It is only those who show signs of depression that go to the lengths that are asked of them by the app,” said Shalini N, psychiatrist, Mind Focus Med Clinic.

Whales now available in various colours

The game has also paved way for several copycats. There is even a positive version called the Pink Whale Challenge that aims at reinforcing positive beliefs, though others are self-harm games. “Several malwares have cropped up with the name, after the original gained popularity. In the last two days, Google has removed over 300 suspicious apps from its store,” said P Srihari, a security researcher.

11-Year-Old Victim With Cuts On Arm

Namakkal: A 11-year-old boy suspected to be a Blue Whale Challenge victim was identified at a private school at Padamudipalayam near Paramathivelur in the district on Saturday. Sources said that the 11-year-old boy had allegedly cut his arm as part of a challenge the killer game administrators threw at him. The cuts he inflicted on his arm were allegedly an outcome of the game, sources claimed. The issue came to light on Saturday when his teacher noticed the injury marks and informed his parents, who admitted him to a hospital in Erode.