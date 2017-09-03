CHENNAI: When 13-year-old Roshan (name changed), who studies in a private school in the city, installed the controversial game on his smartphone, it started with seemingly innocent tasks -- eat sugar, clap thrice and dance. It was not until he reached level 20, when he was told to draw a blue whale with a blue pen and when his school had started awareness drives against self-harm apps, that he sensed something could be wrong.

“After level 20, I told the administrator I want to quit playing this game. They threatened to kill me and my parents. I tried to uninstall it but found it really difficult. So I reset the phone to its factory settings,” said Roshan, who confessed to one of his teachers about the incident during one of the school’s awareness drives.

The student of Class IX said that he was oblivious to what the game held in store when he downloaded it after a friend from another school ‘tempted’ him to do so. For his part, Roshan later attempted to convince his junior in Class VI to download it, though the boy decided against it. “The software asked for my e-mail ID, photos and contacts, which I gave. Initially the tasks were easy and interesting. It was not scary at all,” he said.

On the fifteenth day was when Roshan realised that the game was taking a slightly sinister turn, when the admin asked him to watch a horror movie and record the process as proof. “The link of the horror movie ‘The Ring’ was sent to me via the app. It was sent at midnight and I had to download it. It was a two-hour movie. Since my parents were asleep, I could watch the movie all alone,” he said. The friend who had earlier convinced him to download the game received the link to the movie ‘Sinister’.

When he got to the twentieth level, he was asked to draw a blue whale on his arm with a blue pen. Roshan saw a YouTube video that told him that at level 30, he would be asked to carve the same blue whale on his arm with a blade. He decided it was time to stop, confiding in his teacher at an awareness programme.

His headmaster requesting anonymity said that Roshan was an average student and was as chirpy as a regular 13-year-old before he received threats from the app’s administrators who claimed to have access to his every detail.

“His parents were unaware of it. We informed them and asked them not to give him the mobile phone. He had been using his mother’s mobile phone,” the headmaster said. Another teacher, who is also a counsellor at a CBSE school, said a lot of queries came in from the students for the app.

While the focus is often on teens and young adults, who are said to be the target of self harm games, a 32-year-old businessman from Mogappair claims to have completed level 36 of the Bluewhale Challenge before he decided to seek medical help. “He was brought in by his grandfather, who noticed that he has begun to isolate himself from his family. When asked if he was indeed playing the game, he confessed. However, even now, the game continues to remain on his phone,” said B Elayaraja, counselling psychologist at 104 helpline.

According to experts, there may not be a pattern in the behaviour of those who decide to download the game, although there may be a pattern in those going to the lengths of harming themselves.

“This man, for instance, was a regular businessman who did not have history of mental illnesses. He was brought in for treatment before he got a chance to harm himself,” the psychologist said.

Self-harm games were never new, though only a few had attained the popularity of the Blue Whale Challenge. The ‘eraser challenge’, for instance, encouraged children to recite the alphabet while rubbing an eraser on their skin until it peeled off. The one with the deepest wound be titled winner. Since self-harm games like these did not culminate in one jumping off a building, it had successfully thrived unabated for years and may continue to do so with platforms allowing apps to be published without enforcing strict guidelines.