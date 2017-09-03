CHENNAI: The Duchess Club along with Savera Hotels and Wander Lust organised a family car rally in the city recently to support the cause of ‘Rally For Rivers’ initiative by Isha Foundation. The event was coordinated by Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), and flagged off by Lanka Lingam of Lanson Toyota, the primary sponsors along with popular actor Rahman at 9 am.

Each team consisted of four members. The aim of the event was to spread awareness among Chennaiites regarding the current condition of rivers in and around the city.The amount collected as registration went to a NGO, Kotturpuram Tree Park. “It was a 47-km long rally where the route was connected along the river banks. We designed it as a family event to encourage children to participate. It was great to involve the community to sustain our water steams,” said Shylaja Chetlur, Wandelust.

The rally was mainly focused on three fresh water rivers of Chennai: Cooum river, Adayar and Kosasthalaiyar. The event was beyond car rallying since it also consisted of tasks like each team handing over three tree saplings to Nizhal, an NGO, to plant them along the banks of the rivers, taking photos on the banks of the rivers to analyse the current situation of the river and a questionnaire which included questions about the rivers.

In the event, over 450 people participated, the speed limit was set to 36 km/h and strict instructions regarding seat belts were given by the main coordinators MMSC.