CHENNAI: The third edition of the Walkathon 2017 — Walk for a Stronger Bond, an initiative by Parvathy Hospital was held recently at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam. Dr S Muthukumar, orthopaedist, Parvathy Hospital, and actors Ashok Selvan and Radha Ravi, were chief guests.

Addressing the crowd, Dr S Muthukumar said, “This is a great initiative by Parvathy Hospital to spread awareness about the benefits of walking, importance of early diagnosis of arthritis and the subsequent activities to keep healthy. Sixty is no longer the age to ease down on being active. We should strive to push it to 80 and the patients here today, prove that it is possible.”

Talking about the surgical treatment for arthritis, he said, “Knee replacement is a reliable solution to arthritis and knee problems. If one gradually brings in adequate activity surgery, it will help you lead a fulfilling life.”

The Chromepet New Colony Residents Welfare Association felicitated Dr S Muthukumar for his selfless contribution to the community and patients. Actor Radha Ravi said, “Dr Muthukumar is my personal orthopaedist and I am proof that he does a good job. I am able to walk several kilometres and stand for long hours as a result of the exercises recommended by him. If I am unable to go out for walks, I walk in figure of eights on my terrace but I walk. I urge everyone to incorporate excerise into your lives so that good health stays by you.”

The warm-up session before the walkathon was held in three categories: 1 km, 3 km and 5 km. Rajalakshmi, 66,who had a knee replacement surgery says, “Thanks to Dr Muthukumar, I am able to lead a normal life now. I urge everyone to excerise regularly to stay healthy.”

All participants were given a certificate and medal of participation. For details, call 22382248