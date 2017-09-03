KANCHEEPURAM: Incredulous it may appear but the root cause of the violence on the east coast near Chennai, which left three villages devastated, two fishermen dead, and about dozen injured on Friday, is the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. That, and the poorly-thought out rehabilitation and resettlement that trifurcated one big, thriving fishing village.

When they were resettled after the tsunami, the Alamparaikottai village was split into Kadapakkam, Alamparaikottai Thandumariamman and Alamparaikottai Uttukottaiamman villages. The first two was on one bank of the river, and last one on the other.

This was no partition, but the split brought in the factor of 'the other', giving rise to petty differences that continued to simmer under the surface, and eventually creating a deep dislike to the other, enough to attack and murder.

The immediate cause was the Kadapakkam’s refusal to lend their tractor to the fishermen Uttukottaiamman village after their vehicle went under repair. This came close on the heels of a dispute over splitting money given by film crew for facilitating the shoot at the historic and picturesquely haunting fort at Alambara, known locally as Alamparaikottai, about 100 km from Chennai.

There was police presence since Thursday, when the scuffle first broke out. But none expected the tension to take a violence turn. But at around 5 am on Friday, while they were headed out to the sea for fishing, a group of 12 men from Kadapakkam came under attack from a group from Uttukottaiamman village that left two of them dead and rest ten injured.

Just over a dozen years later, it now is difficult to believe that these were one big family once. They seem to have moved too far from the other.

KANCHEEPURAM: WHEN Ramakrishnan left early on Friday morning to venture into the sea, Sasikala pretended to be sleeping. Like the other women in Kadapakkam Kuppam, she believed it to be a bad omen for a wife to see her husband’s face when he leaves for the sea. It would not have mattered; he died even before reaching the sea, brutally hacked to death by the same men who once were his brothers.

Ramakrishnan was one of the two fishermen who were killed in the attack by neighbouring villagers, after a dispute over sharing money raised by allowing film shooting in the scenic sea front, and also over refusal to rent a tractor took a violent turn in the early hours of Friday. “In the village, we believe that if men saw their women before going for fishing, it would bring them bad luck.

So though I realised he was leaving for work, I pretended to sleep; I saw him half hour later, in a pool of blood,” cried the 37-year-old inconsolably, as the family waited for his body to return after post-mortem examination. Ramakrishnan is survived by Sasikala, and their children Yuvaraj (17) and Vinisha (16). A few metres away sat Malathi, wife of the other victim, Sekar.

She sat silent, along with their children Raveena (7) and Dhanya (4). The children are disabled, they cannot walk. “He was a very silent person who never wanted to be part of any fight, mainly because he was keen on looking after his children,” said his brother-in-law, Velu. When he was rounded, Sekar reportedly pleaded with the attackers to spare his life, and told them about the two children who were dependent on him, the others who were injured in the attack told his family. But there was little mercy to be found.

The latest skirmish began on Thursday. But policemen assured them there would not be any more trouble. “Even at 3 am, two policemen came for rounds to ensure we were safe. However, fishermen from Alamparaikottai had already hidden all their weapons under a bridge that connects both the hamlets,” said K Renu from the village. There now are no men, they have moved out to escape from further violence and also the police.

There are only men in khaki, with the air rent with wailings. This is a cruel twist of fate for the village that once resembled one big family. It was the Indian ocean tsunami of 2004 that changed it all. The Alamparaikottai fishing hamlet was split into three – Kadampakkam and Alamparaikottai Thandumariamman villages on one side of the river, and Alamparaikottai Uttukottaiamman village on the other. Gradually, over the years, the shared ancestry had little value. “After this trifurcation, small clashes used to erupt every time between fisherman of Kadampkkam and Uttukottaiamman fishermen,” said A Poongavanam, a local villager.

Much of it was economic. While those in the hamlet near the fort earn a living not only from fishing but also boating for tourists and facilitating film shoots, the other two hamlets are fully dependent on fishing. But to reach the scenic spot at Uttukottaiamman, tourists and film crew have to pass through Kadappakuppam, who began seeking a share of the funds as these people have to pass through their bridge to reach the fort. This has been going on for years, added Poongavanam. The latest skirmish was over a Tamil film that was shot at the old fort, for which the money was given to all three villages. What made it worse was a tractor going under repair. Both villages have a tractor each to pull their boats from the water to the shore.

When the one at Uttukottaiamman village developed a snag, the fishermen sought help from Kadampakkam, which, however, was turned down. “This triggered the clash,” he said. An issue as minor as this quickly flared into tensions between the two villages, prompting police to intervene and pacify both parties. But on Friday morning, as the group of 12 from Kadampakkam went across the bridge heading towards the sea, a gang from the other village attacked them with deadly weapons, killing Ramakrishnan and Sekar and injuring the other 10. Motorbikes and boats were burned and the air is filled with tension. Here, there is nothing anymore that reveals the common roots that they have or the bond that they once shared. None of that matters any more.

What tsunami had to do with the conflict?

After the tsunami, Alamparaikottai village was split into Kadapakkam, Alamparaikottai Thandumariamman and Alamparaikottai Uttukottaiamman as part of the resettlement plan

Kadapakkam and Alamparaikottai Thandumariamman were on one bank of the river, with Alamparaikottai Uttukottaiamman on the other

Over time, petty difference arose between those on either side, eventually causing hatred enough to

murder each other

The clash on Friday was sparked by Kadapakkam residents’ refusal to lend their tractor to fishermen of Uttukottaiamman. The minor issue quickly flared into a tension between both villages