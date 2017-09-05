CHENNAI: A fun outing on Sunday for a bunch of first-year engineering students at Mahabalipuram beach turned out to be tragic for two of them drowned. Police said Kalyan, 18, and his friend Upendra, 18, pursuing the first-year B Tech in a private college in Kelambakkam went to the Mahabalipuram beach on Sunday evening along with 10 other friends.

“The boys decided to take a swim in the sea. As they were playing in water, Kalyan and Upendra allegedly went missing. Suspecting them to have drowned, the friends alerted the local fishermen who ventured into the sea trying to search for them. Later, in the evening Kalyan’s body was washed ashore and Upendra’s body washed away a few km away on Monday morning.” said a police personnel.



A complaint has been lodged with the Mahablipuram police and further investigations are on.

In another incident around the same locality on Monday, two teenagers, Vijay, 19 and his friend Karthik, 18 drowned in sea at Mahabalipuram. The duo had come along with their friends to have a bath in the sea when they drowned. Vijay was a polytechnic student and resident of Sriperumbudur while Karthik, a resident of Chitlapakkam, was working at a mobile accessories store in T Nagar.