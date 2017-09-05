CHENNAI: Shankar Jaikishan admits that he was not a bright student. But he had a keen interest in mechanics and would spend most of his time in the garage. “I have a childhood friend who has polio. I wanted to make a vehicle for him so that he didn’t have to depend on anyone,” says Shankar who has a diploma in electronics.

Nearly seven years ago, though what he did was morally accepted, he did not have the permission from the authorities to make retrofitted vehicles for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). “I was always proud of what I was doing but I was scared. One day I received a call from the police commissioner saying he wanted to meet me. When I went to his office, he commended my work and gave Government approval for my garage,” says the owner of Shreevari Engineering Works, and claims he has retrofitted more than 800 vehicles for customers all over India till date.

His customers have different kinds of disabilities because of polio, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries etc. He believes that it is the brain the drives the vehicle and not a person’s limbs. He makes it a point to meet with them before he agrees to make a vehicle for them. “You cannot make a standard car for all disabled people, as their limitations and requirements are different. The first step is to understand which part of the body is strong. Some might have strong upper body and they might need stronger brakes while some might need lighter brakes as they can’t push their body much,” he explains.

Shankar works with all kinds of cars from an Alto to a BMW. “I also suggest cars to my customers depending on how much they are willing to spend,” he says adding that he never overcharges them. “This is not a business for me. I do it because I don’t want antone to look at the disabled with sympathy. Even people with disabilities can lead an independent life.”

Before making any changes to the car he studies the vehicle thoroughly. And his wife, who has a passion to drive, teaches them to drive a retrofitted vehicle. “I then ask them to go to the RTO to get a license. For PwDs, the RTO has to just mention that it is an invalid carrier registered vehicle and that the vehicle they drive is retrofitted,” he says adding that all his customers learn quickly and take more than adequate precautions.

The cars are all completely hand driven. The most common changes in the cars are to the ABC — accelerator, brake and clutch. “They are all motion sensored. The clutch has a computerised system; depending on the engine’s RPM, it will understand the percentage of release. It follows the engine rhythm and senses the driver’s need. The brake and accelerator have a simple mechanical leverage system,” he explains.

Now Shankar aims to retrofit autos for the disabled. “Not all PWDs can afford a car and if they have a family, it is hard for them to commute. Hence, autos are a simple option and I wish to get approval to retrofit them,” he shares.

Special cover

Modified vehicles need to get an endorsement on their RC books from the RTO. “Once the endorsement is done, the insurers, under the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority rules, will provide 50% discount on premium. It is a policy that covers own damage vehicle insurance, third party liability, and owner’s personal accident. Earlier, the claims were settled based on depreciation and age of the vehicle. Since the past seven years, covers for retrofitted vehicles have been introduced,” says P Balakrishnan, Sriyah Insurance Brokers. Additionally, toll and road taxes are exempted for vehicles with an invalid carrier registration.