CHENNAI: Ask Julia Pauer, the aerial silk artiste from Austria to describe aerial silk and she is quick to respond: “I like to call it dancing in the air.” Julia teaches aerial silk weekly on Saturdays at Zorba, RA Puram. Talking about her beginnings as an aerial silk artiste, Julia says, “I was in Mumbai in 2013, where I was fascinated by the Indian sport of Malkhambh. A physically challenging practice which incorporates acrobatic movements on a pole. Soon after, I discovered aerial silk which was more elegant and I started exploring it. There was a constant flow of people from all over the world like circus artistes from Germany, acrobats from South America among others and we were learning new things from each other. Soon, I realised the potential for innovation and exploration in the sport and was completely hooked from then.”



Aerial silk is performed on a two-way stretch polyester lycra fabric which is hung from a strong rigging point or hook on the ceiling. “The strength of the silk and rigging is calculated to support seven to 10 times the weight of the performer. This is keeping in mind the dynamic weight which refers to the weight placed on an object and then put into motion,” she explains.



What’s the difference between aerial silk and aerial yoga? “Aerial yoga is practiced on a sling. Unlike aerial silk, it does not have two loose ends hanging and the silk doesn’t touch the ground. Both practices include strength and flexibility exercises but aerial silk allows you to go higher. There are three basic movements in aerial silk — climbs, wraps and drops. Aerial silk is more of an art form,”

she says.



Since aerial silk is performed higher and includes drops, there are speculations of possible injuries but Julia begs to differ. “It’s only dangerous if you do not have adequate knowledge. It is important to have a good teacher and only move to drops after you have perfected climbs and wraps. The possible injuries may include slight burns from friction or from prolonged practice which is the case with any physical sport.”

Julia Pauer



Julia says that the average time taken by a beginner differs from person to person. “Some people already have flexibility when they start. They just need to build strength. Some are strong and need to work on flexibility. The fastest learners are those who already possess both these qualities. But anyone who focuses can reach a certain level,” she adds.



Gleefully admitting that she loves Chennai, Julia says, “The most important element of a place is its people and I find the people in the city to be nice and welcoming. It feels as if I have a family here and I love the food so much that I even try cooking Indian at home.”



Agreeing to the fact that diet plays an important part in any sport, she says, “Diet does play a big role in physical sports but I am not on a diet plan as such. I try to stay away from junk food as much as possible and eat what is healthy and what makes my body feel healthy. When I was younger, I used to suffer from back pain. But with practicing aerial silk over the years, I have felt immense relief. Some of my friends also have shared similar experiences.”

For details, call: 8122072572